Asante Akyem Central NPP primary: Incumbent MP denies reporting NEIP CEO to OSP over delegate bribery

GraphicOnline Politics Jan - 11 - 2024 , 07:09

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi has denied that he filed a complaint with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) against the Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah.

Mr. Nkansah, a political rival vying for the same seat, stands accused of distributing money to delegates ahead of the party's January parliamentary primary in the Asante Akyem Central constituency.

The allegations stem from Mr. Nkansah's arrest, purportedly triggered by a tip-off to the OSP. He has since been released.

Related: NEIP CEO Kofi Nkansah arrested and granted bail by OSP for alleged money distribution in political campaign

The NPP Asante Akyem Central constituency secretary, Felix Amakye claimed in a radio interview on Citi FM that Anyimadu-Antwi was the informant behind the arrest.

However, Anyimadu-Antwi has rejected the claim, stating he was unaware of Nkansah's arrest and vehemently denying any involvement in reporting him to the OSP.

In an interview on Citi FM, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi accused Mr. Amakye of bias and spreading misinformation, pointing out that the secretary had previously made similar accusations on Facebook against another candidate, alleging financial inducements offered to delegates.

"I have no knowledge of what the secretary is alleging," Anyimadu-Antwi stated during the Citi FM interview.

"The primaries are still weeks away, and this shouldn't become a cut-throat competition. Mr. Amakye seems to be favouring a particular candidate and his passionate pronouncements are creating unnecessary tension among delegates."

Responding to an allegation that he [Anyimadu-Antwi] has also been distributing money to delegations ahead of the January 27 election, the MP clarified that while he does offer financial support to his constituents annually, these are not personal handouts and he doesn't handle the distribution details himself.

He denied allegations of distributing GH¢300 individually to delegates, highlighting that such annual gifts are typically delegated to party officials for disbursement.

Nkansah, who unsuccessfully challenged Anyimadu-Antwi for the seat in 2020, is seeking a rematch in the upcoming January 27 primary.

The arrest and subsequent accusations have injected a tense atmosphere into the already competitive race, raising concerns about potential foul play and the integrity of the electoral process.