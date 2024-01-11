NEIP CEO Kofi Nkansah arrested and granted bail by OSP for alleged money distribution in political campaign

The Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah was on Wednesday arrested by the Office Special Prosecutor (OSP) on charges of distributing money to delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Asante Akyem Central constituency in the Ashanti Region.

He has since been granted bail by the OSP.

He is suspected to be using NEIP cash to be funding his political campaign in the Asante Akyem Central constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has his eyes on the Asante Akyem Central [Konongo] constituency seat and hoping to unseat the incumbent, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi.

He contested in 2020 but the incumbent Kwame Anyimadu Antwi defeated him.

He has filed to contest again and there are allegations that he has started distributing money to delegates ahead of the primary on January 27, 2024.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is yet to give full details on why Ofosu Nkansah was arrested on Wednesday.

But there are reports suggesting that the arrest followed a complaint filed by the incumbent MP, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi that Ofosu Nkansah was distributing money to delegates and NPP members in the constituency.

Mr Anyimadu Antwi in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM, has however denied that he made the complaint to the OSP.

The Asante Akyem Central constituency secretary, Felix Amakye however insists that Mr Anyimadu Antwi brought the alleged money-sharing incident to the attention of the Special Prosecutor.

Felix Amakye made the allegation live on radio on Accra based Citi FM on Wednesday evening.

Arrest

Mr Ofosu Nkansah was taken to the OSP's office on Wednesday to assist in investigations.

His office was reportedly searched by the OSP on Wednesday.

He was later granted bail on Wednesday.