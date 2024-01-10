Leaked IGP tape probe: committee yet to finalise report – Atta Akyea

Jan - 10 - 2024

Samuel Atta Akyea, chairman of the Ad-Hoc Parliamentary Committee established to investigate a reported conspiracy to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has called on the public to disregard a news report suggesting that committee has submitted its report to the Presidency.

He said the committee was yet to finalise its report and even if it was completed, it will not go to the Presidency since it was not the president who set up the committee.

He attributed the delay in finalising the report to other parliamentary engagements and the committee’s commitment to ensuring fairness.

In a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Atta Akyea said once the report was ready, these hurdles are overcome, it will eventually be laid before plenary at Parliament.

“A lot of things have happened, and we don’t want to come and give excuses for why we are late in bringing the report. It is just about to be concluded, and then the committee will converge to look at it and ensure an understanding that nobody has been shortchanged before putting it before plenary. I do not know how anybody will say that the report is with the president—a report that the committee has not even reviewed.”

He added that “There are no national security considerations at all because, at the end of the day, we had an in-camera hearing. We were able to distinguish what was important and what was not. The only thing I will say is that there have been a lot of intervening matters, including the budget. It is not easy to get all the members of the committee to converge on a matter of such significance because no chairman will want to bring a report that will be tagged a one-man report.”

Background

The leaked tape unearthed a plot by the three officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu to remove the IGP to make it easy for the ruling party to win the 2024 December general elections.

A seven-member committee chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea was subsequently set up to probe the contents of the tape.

The Committee's mandate was to investigate the secret recording and its implications regarding the alleged plot to remove IGP Dampare from office. It is set to deliver its findings by September 10, 2023.

