Mahama embarks on ‘building Ghana tour’ of Volta Region

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Jan - 10 - 2024 , 07:17

Former President John Dramani Mahama will embark on a two-day tour of the Volta Region from tomorrow, to Friday, as part of his commitment to engage broadly with diverse groups in shaping Ghana's future.

During this tour, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate will engage with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including party representatives, traditional leaders, religious leaders, labour unions, farmers, fishermen, artisans, students, lecturers/teachers, and assembly members.

This initiative is aimed at fostering an inclusive dialogue to better understand the concerns, aspirations, and innovative ideas of the people, which will inform and shape the NDC's 2024 manifesto.

Mr Mahama on arrival in the region will meet with NDC stakeholders in Sogakope, and later hold community engagements in Tegbi and Aflao, before inaugurating the Ketu North party office of the NDC in Dzodze.

He will also address a rally in Dzodze later in the afternoon on the same day of his arrival in the region.

Courtesy call

On the following day, Friday, January 12, the former President will pay a courtesy call on members of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho, before taking part in community engagements in Ho and then in Hohoe.

The Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, James Gunu, told the Daily Graphic in Ho yesterday that as part of these engagements, the NDC flag bearer and a former President would outline his cutting-edge policies which would not only transform the Volta region but the country as a whole.

“At the heart of these policies are his vision and mission to speed up development at a geometric rate, spur growth, and address youth unemployment head-on, and tackle other pressing needs of the region expeditiously,” he said.

“The Chiefs and people of the Volta region should therefore, be in readiness for the region's transformation and restoration of hope by the next John Mahama-led NDC government to end the current misery, deprivation, and hopelessness which the Nana Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led New Patriotic Party government continue to inflict on the good people of the Volta region,” he added.

"When hope is gone, the people who destroyed your hope must also go?'

This tour by John Mahama signifies his unwavering commitment to inclusivity, dialogue, broad consultations, and responsible governance in shaping a brighter and more prosperous future for the Volta region in particular, and Ghana at large.