No crack in NPP front in Volta — Chairman Woanyah

The Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Makafui Woanyah, has said there is no crack whatsoever in the NPP front in the region.

“On the contrary, we are firmly united and poised for victory in 2024,” he added.

Joint front

Mr Woanyah, who was speaking at a media soiree in Ho, explained that during the presidential primary of the party, delegates of the NPP, just like their counterparts in other political groups, had their individual preferences for the various aspiring flag bearers.

However, Mr Woanyah said after the primary, the party’s supporters were all back together with a joint front, working to further increase the fortunes of the NPP in the Volta Region.

He cautioned the people of the region against voting along tribal lines, saying that would not serve the best interest of the region and the nation.

Mr Woanyah reiterated that the NPP was a national party and not an Akan party as insinuated by opponents of the party.

He said the choice of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a non-Akan, as the flag bearer of the NPP testified to the non-ethnic stance of the party, which had the entire interests of the nation at heart.

Floods

On the recent floods in Tongu and other areas of the region, Mr Woanyah dismissed claims that the NPP did not show any sympathy towards the victims.

He said the party supported the government, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and various non-governmental organisations to mobilise resources for the victims, “but the media did not give us that credit.”

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Secretary of the NPP, Pope Yevoo has urged the media to maintain a firm stance to report on political matters fairly without favouring any group, to create a level playing field for all the political parties.

He entreated the party’s supporters in the region to remain calm even in the face of provocation and wait patiently for victory in the 2024 general election, which he said, was a foregone conclusion.