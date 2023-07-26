7 To investigate IGP leaked tape

Daniel Kenu Politics Jul - 26 - 2023 , 07:49

A seven-member Speaker's Special Committee has been constituted to investigate the recently-leaked tape on the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The tape, which has gone viral, allegedly has a number of persons plotting the removal of the IGP.

The seven-member committee is made up of three members each from the Majority, the Minority sides of Parliament, a technical person as well as the support of the Clerk of Parliament.

The committee is to be chaired by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea; NPP MP for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, and NPP MP for Mfantseman, Ophelia Mensah, completing the list from the Majority side.

From the Minority side are National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North, James Agalga, who is also the Vice- Chairman of the committee; NDC MP for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, and NDC MP for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Tuobu.

The technical person on the committee is Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist.

The Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, is to offer support to the committee.

The committee is to submit its report in the first week on the resumption of Parliament which is yet be decided.

Recall

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, directed the setting up of the committee after the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah- Kofi Buah, had read an urgent statement on the alleged leaked tape on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.