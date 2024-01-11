I will deal with corrupt NPP members in office when I become President - Mahama

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Jan - 11 - 2024 , 19:22

The 2024 flag bearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama started his campaign tour of the Volta Region on Thursday and said his future government will prosecute any person involved in corruption or corruption related activities.

That, he said, was because corruption had been left unchecked and had become rampant across the country.

In that vein, the former President accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of having zero desire to check the nuisance mainly because members of the party were heavily involved in corrupti activities, he said.

“So I have said if they can’t deal with it, when we come, we will deal with it for them. When NDC comes, we will hold those who have misconducted themselves accountable,” Mr Mahama stressed.

Tour

Former President Mahama started the Volta Regional tour on Thursday, January 11, 2024 from Tegbi, a small fishing town in the Keta Municipal Assembly.

The tour is serving as a platform for Mr Mahama to meet and interact with Ghanaians from all walks of life, supporters, and sympathisers of the NDC.

He will make stops in key towns, and villages and engage local communities to listen to their concerns, insights, and aspirations for a prosperous Ghana.

Former President Mahama in his address at Tegbi warned that NDC members who would be elected or appointed to public offices will also be dealt with if they engage in corrupt practices.

“But I must also caution our own people that those of us who go into positions of authority, if you also abuse your trust, I’m not going to come and defend you. The anti-corruption institutions will deal with you as we are going to deal with members of this [NPP] government,” he said.

Mr Mahama accused the NPP of neglecting fisher folks and farmers and rather allowing party executives and “apparatchiks” to hoard, use and or sell inputs meant for production to their benefits and accumulate wealth.

He cited examples such as outboard motors and premix fuel for fishermen and fertilisers for farmers being kept by party chairmen and smuggled out of the country for profits.

The NDC 2024 flag bearer, therefore, pledged to nip such activities in the bud if voted into office saying that the NDC had a proven track record under the late President John Evans Atta-Mills who established landing committees to the benefits of fisher folks.