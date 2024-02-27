Rise above partisan politics in reportage - Afenyo-Markin urges media

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 07:01

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has appealed to media practitioners to rise above partisan politics and report on issues that will improve the lots of Ghanaians.

He said the media owed it a duty to mother Ghana to focus on national issues that affected the well-being of the people as the country prepared for the polls in December this year.

“I call on you for your cooperation; let us work together and let us report the issues and move away from ultra-conservative approach to issues to move our democracy forward,” he stated.

Counter social media

Addressing the media in Parliament, Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed concern over the emergence of social media and urged mainstream press to counter such threat.

“Today, we have social media taking over mainstream media and you must ensure a balanced competition and ensure that the atmosphere does not become toxic and I believe that with this, we will make our country proud,” he said.

Assurance

Commending the media for undertaking positive reportage of the work of Parliament over the years and supporting legislators, the Effutu MP called for cooperation from the media.

He gave the assurance that he would seek the welfare of members of the parliamentary press corp during his tenure.

“I want to assure you that under my leadership, we are going to take this to greater heights.

“I will meet with your leadership for us to discuss matters of blessed assurance so that parliamentary report or our media personnel here get some level of satisfaction in the work they do,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said he would play his part to address the challenges that the parliamentary press faced to make life better”.

Assumption of office

Mr Afenyo-Markin assumed the Majority leadership last Friday following the resignation of his predecessor, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Last Friday, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced and introduced Mr Afenyo-Markin as the new Majority Leader

He also mentioned other leaders of the Majority Caucus as the MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, as the Deputy Majority Leader, who also happens to be the first female to occupy that position in Parliament.

Similarly, the MPs for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Tolon, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and Habib Iddrisu, maintained their positions as Chief Whip and first Deputy Chief Whip respectively.