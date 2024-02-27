Group pushes for Spio-Garbrah as NDC running mate

Suleiman Mustapha Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 06:56

An assembly of professionals aligned to the NDC, Good Governance Group, is pushing for the selection of Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah to partner with the flag bearer of the NDC, John Mahama, for the 2024 general election.

“His extensive experience in both the public and private sector is unparalleled, his background as a diplomat, businessman and technocrat equips him with a versatile skill set needed to navigate the complex challenges facing our nation,” spokesperson for the group, Nana Sika Abaka, told the Daily Graphic in an interview.

Qualities

Extolling the leadership qualities of Dr Spio-Garbrah, Nana Abaka said the former Trade Minister had what it takes to complement the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress.

He said Dr Spio-Garbrah brought a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record that uniquely positioned him as an excellent choice for the role of running mate.

Nana Abaka said the former Trade Minister’s visionary leadership had driven initiatives that promoted economic growth, job creation and sustainable economic growth.

Committed to values

He said by choosing Dr Spio-Garbrah as John Mahama’s running mate, the NDC would signal its intent to move forward with a team that was experienced, competent and committed to the values that defined the party.

“As we approach the future, let us embrace leadership that reflects our people’s diversity, resilience and aspirations.

Dr Spio-Garbrah’s inclusion in this leadership equation is a step towards building Ghana we all envision, a Ghana that thrives on the collective strength of its people.

Dr Spio-Garbrah had in an earlier interview on TV3 expressed his willingness and readiness to be the vice presidential candidate for the NDC if chosen by Mr Mahama.

He, however, acknowledged that the decision ultimately rested with the flag bearer.

Capabilities

In that interview, Dr Spio-Garbrah was asked if he could be considered for the vice presidential position.

In response, he revealed that former Presidents, including Rawlings and Mills, had told him that he had the capability and readiness for the role.

Ultimately, he asserted that it was up to the flag bearer to decide.

Per the NDC’s constitution, the decision-making process to select a running mate involves the Functional Executive Committee, the Council of Elders, and the flag brear.

They would review the list of potential candidates and reach a decision together.