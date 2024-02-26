Next article: I can’t be Vice President because I will speak my mind - Kennedy Agyapong

NPP's National Youth Organizer charges party faithful to respond to NDC's insults

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 26 - 2024 , 17:53

In a speech delivered yesterday, Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urged members of the TESCON Branch at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the broader NPP youth to stand resolute against derogatory comments made by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He specifically singled out NDC General Secretary, Fiifi Kwetey, labelling him a "tribal bigot whose consistent behaviour has been to provoke tribal tensions over the years."

Addressing a gathering of young party faithful, Mr. Mustapha stressed the necessity for a strong and proportionate response to any insults directed at the NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He stressed the importance of unity and resilience among the youth in confronting criticisms from the opposition, advocating for a response that matches or exceeds the intensity of any verbal attacks received.

Further igniting controversy, Mr. Mustapha criticized the NDC's Presidential Candidate, Mr. John Mahama, questioning his effectiveness during his tenure as President of Ghana.