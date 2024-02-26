I can’t be Vice President because I will speak my mind - Kennedy Agyapong

Feb - 26 - 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has stated that he has no interest in being the running mate to any candidate seeking to be President during the upcoming general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Pan African Television, he explained that he has a notoriously outspoken character, something he believes could potentially undermine his superior, the President.

“To tell you the truth, I can’t be Vice President because I will speak my mind, I’m not going to be a mate. And in Ghana if you speak your mind, you will be branded,” Mr Agyapong said.

The Assin Central MP was one of five individuals who contested the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary in 2023. He came second to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who got the nod from delegates to be the NPP’s flagbearer for the upcoming elections.

Dr Bawumia who recently released a tall list of party stalwarts who would help him in his campaign to convince Ghanaians to elect him as President is yet to reveal his running mate.

To further buttress his point on having zero interest in being Vice President, Mr Agyapong intimated that he doesn't necessarily have to be at the forefront of affairs to positively impact the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

“I won’t accept Vice (President) as if at all cost Kennedy Agyapong has to be among the leaders. I have businesses that have employed many Ghanaians and put food on their table and it’s self-gratifying,”

He said he would prefer to contribute to the New Patriotic Party’s success and Ghana’s overall economic development from the background rather than be a Vice President.

“I don’t want to be vice. I will stay back and watch and whatever I have to do, I will do to contribute,” the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong iterated.

