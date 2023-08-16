Kennedy Agyapong reveals how political threats led to his mother's tragic death

Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a contender for the presidential nomination of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has disclosed that his mother passed away due to the distress caused by threats made against him by the sibling of a fellow politician.

Mr. Agyapong shared that his mother struggled to endure the insults and menacing messages he received upon entering politics.

She repeatedly implored him to step away from politics, but he resisted her pleas. "My mother died because of threats on me," Mr Agyapong said in an interview on Citi TV.

He recounted, "When Hon. Collins Dauda’s brother threatened to kill me, my mother couldn't take it. She died on the 13th of November. During the week she died, I visited her, and she was pleading with me to stop politics, and she said: 'Kwame, you'll kill me.' That was Thursday. On Friday, I left for Kumasi, and while returning to Accra on Sunday afternoon, I got the distressing news that my mother had passed away. I was informed that she was uttering 'my heart, my heart,' and 'Kwame, you will kill me.'"

The outspoken Member of Parliament explained the deep emotional toll the loss of his mother has taken on him.

Mr. Agyapong's bid to lead the NPP as the presidential candidate in the 2024 elections is ongoing.

The NPP has set November 4, 2023, as the date for the presidential primary to choose a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.