NDC NEC member Araba Tagoe passes on

Graphic.com.gh Politics Aug - 16 - 2023 , 12:15

Auntie Araba Tagoe, a National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has passed on at age 74.

She died on Tuesday [August 15, 2023] at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

She went on admission at the hospital on Sunday, August 14.

Thomas Hughes Amissah, a son of Auntie Araba Tagoe confirmed the death to Graphic Online.

Auntie Araba Tagoe served as a Women's Organiser of the NDC in the Western Region until she was elected as a NEC member of the party in December 2022.