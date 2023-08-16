Ransford Gyampo on why NPP should strictly enforce presidential primary guidelines

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Aug - 16 - 2023 , 14:37

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) should be strict in enforcing the guidelines set out for the conduct of the presidential primary of the party, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has said.

To him, the party's leadership should live up to the guidelines drawn up for the presidential primary, taking place on August 26 for the first round and November 4, 2023 for the second round.

Prof Gyampo said it would be meaningless should the same people who birthed the code of conduct for the presidential primary begin to flout it.

Per the code of conduct and guidelines issued by the party, no aspirant should appoint active government officials or any delegate listed to vote in the presidential election as an agent either at the Special Electoral College level on August 26 or the main election on November 4.

These include metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, ministers of state and CEOs of state-owned enterprises, regional executives and constituency executives.

Prof. Gyampoh in a social media post on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, said the guidelines when implemented to the letter, devoid of intimidation and threats of victimisation, would create a level playing field for the keenly awaited contest and produce a winner acceptable by all.

He, has therefore asked those in the party's position of trust, to police the rigid implementation of these guidelines, adding, "it is in their own interest to do so”.