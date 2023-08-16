Nurse files to contest NPP Ho Central Primary

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Aug - 16 - 2023 , 06:12

A public health nurse, Millicent Nana Yaa Sokro, 35, has filed her nomination to contest the Ho Central parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She said the empowerment of women and the welfare of children would be her priority when given the nod.

Ms Sokro said her decision to enter the legislature was based on her conviction that the voices of more women were needed to steer the affairs of the NPP on the right path.

“Women have a greater concern for children and the society and so it is only proper to have women in leadership positions in the broader interest of the country,” she told the Daily Graphic.

Fund

In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Ho yesterday, Ms Sokro maintained she was the right person for the job, saying she was in constant touch with the masses of the constituency and knew their development ambitions first-hand.

Pursuant to that, she said she would take advantage of the vast and fertile land in the constituency and commit great zeal and resources to support farming and vegetable processing in the communities.

Meanwhile, Ms Sokro has announced the establishment of a fund and plans to support needy, brilliant children in school, especially girls.

In the area of health, Ms Sokro said regular health screening would be carried out in the communities to ensure health for development in Ho Central.

Her nomination brings to two, the number of NPP parliamentary aspirants in the constituency.