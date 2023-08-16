Greater Accra RCC bans use of party paraphernalia at festivals

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 16 - 2023 , 06:06

The Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council (GARCC) has banned the use of party paraphernalia during festivals in the region.

It includes the hoisting of flags and wearing of party attires.

The ban is aimed at maintaining the prevailing peace and unity among the chiefs and people during festivals.

The decision was taken at the GARCC general meeting held last Monday.

A release issued and signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, charged all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and their Presiding Members to sensitise the public to the decision and subsequently pass a bye-law to promote the implementation of the resolutions.

“We urge all citizens in the Greater Accra Region to support this campaign in our collective efforts to make Greater Accra work,” the release said.

Background

As political activities heighten across the country ahead of next year’s general election, there is the need to preach peace and political tolerance among citizens.

Already, traditional leaders in the region have been urged to use the festivals as a platform for political tolerance as the country prepares for both local and national elections.

Festivals are seen as a rallying point to bring all people together irrespective of their political affiliation to promote peace and unity for development.

It also reinforces the need for chiefs to remain apolitical in all their activities as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution.