Kennedy Agyapong's supporters urge him to run as Independent candidate

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 12 - 2023 , 14:41

Supporters of Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a defeated presidential aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary, have launched the "Ghana Needs PHD 2024" campaign. The campaign aims to garner public support for his independent candidacy in the 2024 Presidential elections.

The group, known as "Ghana Needs Patriotism, Honesty, and Dedication (PHD)," has extended a warm invitation to like-minded individuals to endorse Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the presidency.

Despite the recent setback at the NPP primary, the supporters believe that backing Mr. Agyapong as an independent candidate is crucial for Ghana's progress.

Speaking at a press conference held at Abossey Okai, a suburb in Accra today (December 12, 2023), the National Coordinator of Ghana Needs PHD, Mrs. Cynthia Ocran, emphasized that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's track record, coupled with his commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and social welfare, aligns seamlessly with the aspirations of the nation.

She explained that the PHD 2024 campaign will prioritize; educating and informing the general public about the need to support Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's independent candidacy, engage and encourage new members to join the campaign and create a wider support base for Mr. Agyapong's bid.

She said the group has appointed representatives across the 16 regions and 275 constituencies, including roles such as President, Vice President, Chairman, Secretaries, Women Organisers, Organisers, and Youth Organisers.

These representatives will spearhead the campaign in their respective areas to ensure a massive win in the 2024 elections.

Mrs. Ocran added that operations are underway to invite Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to stand as an independent candidate. The group eagerly anticipates discussing their vision further with the public and exploring avenues for collective effort to contribute to the advancement of Ghana.

The PRO of the group, Mr. Baffour Asare, opined that the Assin Central lawmaker embodies patriotism, honesty, and discipline and is indispensable for steering Ghana towards progress.

Further, he pointed out that the group is poised to amplify their support through; grassroots mobilization, public engagement initiatives and diverse forms of assistance.

On his part, the Deputy Organizer for the group, Kaakyireba Kwabena Asante stated that the group will petition the former presidential aspirant for the New Patriotic Party to contest as an independent candidate.

He believes that Mr. Agyapong is the right person who has Ghana at heart and the only person to lead Ghana to the promised land.

"Ghana needs you now more than ever, so heed to our call and contest in the forthcoming General elections," he urged.