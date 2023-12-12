The sword of my fight against corruption will cut across - Mahama

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Dec - 12 - 2023 , 12:43

Former President John Dramani Mahama has indicated his readiness to punish public officials in past governments and in his future government should they be found guilty of corruption.

"The sword of my fight against corruption will cut across – against past government officials, officials of the incumbent administration, civil and public servants, businesses, government suppliers, etc. if they fall foul of the law," he stated.

In a social media post, former President Mahama who is also contesting the 2024 presidential election said "Corruption is a canker that eats away at society. I am steadfast and resolute in my determination to fight corruption at all levels. Today is another opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to fighting and tackling corruption head-on."

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he believes in transparency, accountability, and good governance and that "persons assigned to the public trust must be prepared to be accountable to the people."