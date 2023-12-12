CPP turmoil: NEC members support national chair

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Dec - 12 - 2023 , 09:10

Some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have called on the leadership to haul those behind the formation of the Interim Council to steer the affairs of the party before the disciplinary committee.

They called on all party members to uphold the sanctity of its constitution and reject any attempt to deviate from the established rules and regulations that safeguard the party’s principles.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters yesterday, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the party, Koo Mensah Frempong, speaking as the spokesperson of the NEC members of the party, called for calm among the rank and file.

At a NEC meeting in Kumasi on December 5, 2023, some leading members of the party including National Organiser, Moses Yirimambo; National Youth Organiser, Osei Kofi Acquah; National Women’s Organiser, Aisha Sulley Futa, and General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, among others, decided to step down.

The National Chairperson and Leader, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma and her three deputies resigned.

Stance

Mr Frempong noted that the Nana Kumankuma’s firm stance against resigning was explicitly stated during the NEC meeting and meticulously recorded in the meeting's minutes.

Therefore, any claims suggesting her removal are baseless and hold no legitimacy within our party's framework.

Moreover, the CPP constitution does not acknowledge or endorse anybody akin to an "Interim Council."

However, at the press conference Mr Frempong, who was surrounded by about 20 other NEC members, indicated that the Kumasi NEC meeting was conclusive without any decision to remove the chairperson.

He added that with the current development, the only recognised entity empowered to speak on behalf of the CPP was the national chairperson and leader per our constitution because the general secretary and some of the executives have now resigned from their positions.

“I call upon all members of the Convention People's Party to maintain faith and trust in Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma's leadership,” he added.

Vacancy

Mr Frempong said Nana Kumankuma remained dedicated to the party's activities and had provided clear directives for the reorganisation and upcoming internal elections leading to the 2024 general elections.

“In light of recent vacancies resulting from voluntary resignations, the national chairperson and leader will, in collaboration with the Council of Elders according to article 67 and 68 of the party constitution, initiate the process of filling these vacant positions through the Central Committee, ensuring the appointment of qualified members per our constitution,” he added.

Caution

In their inaugural statement, the Interim Council noted that the National Chairperson and the leader was also removed from office after the voluntary resignation of the eight national executive members.

They claim that the NEC meeting in Kumasi sealed the deal and ordered the formation of the Interim Council which had Kwame Nkrumah Botsio as its chairman.

They cautioned the former leaders and leading members to respect the unanimous decision of the National Executive Committee and desist from making statements and utterances that put the name of the party into disrepute.

“The Interim Council has been legitimately established by the NEC which is the second highest decision-making body after the National Delegates Congress, and the council is an entirely legitimate body created by NEC to steer the affairs of the party in the short-term,” the statement said.