Names of members of NPP 2024 national campaign team out

Graphic.com.gh Politics Feb - 19 - 2024 , 20:12

The governingh New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed its line-up for the 2024 general elections with a team of advisors and key members to lead their campaign efforts.

The team consists of prominent figures within the party including former President John Agyekum Kufuor and current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They are to steer the party to victory in the forthcoming elections, a leak report from the party’s NEC meeting at the Alisa Hotel indicated.

Under the guidance of seasoned advisors, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former National Chairman Freddie Blay, and former Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu, the NPP aims to strategise effectively and mobilize supporters across the nation.

Heading the campaign as the Campaign Chairman is Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament for Okere and former Local Government and Rural Development Minister supported by Deputies Fred Oware and Nana Akomea, a former National Communications Director of the party.

Together, they will oversee the overall direction of the campaign, coordinating various activities and initiatives to secure success for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

Frederick Opare Ansah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum takes on the role of Campaign Manager, with Deputies Adjei Sowah, former Mayor of Accra and Habib Iddrisu, Tolon MP working closely to implement strategic plans and ensure smooth operations throughout the campaign period.

The Operations team, led by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of NPP and Deputy, Nana Boakye, National Organiser of NPP will focus on ground-level activities and grassroots engagement to connect with voters effectively.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, former Minister of Information, Dr Gideon Boako, Aide to the Vice President and Antoinett Tsibu Darko, a deputy General Secretary of NPP and Executive Director of Danquah Institute are the spokespersons for the campaign team.

In addition to that there is also a Special Advisers namely Sammy Awuku, the MD of National Lottery Authority (NLA) and for National Organiser of NPP, Anthony Abayifa Karbo, former MP, Paapa Owusu Ankomah, Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and former Volta Regional and Chieftancy Minister, Kofi Dzamesi.

In charge of Logistics, is the First National Vice-Chairman of NPP, Danquah Smith Butey and Deputy Archibald Cobbinah, MCE for Ayawaso Central will manage the critical aspects of planning and executing campaign events and ensuring resources are deployed efficiently.

The Communication team, led by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, along with Deputies Adomako Baafi, Krobea Asante, and Akbar Yusiff Rohullah Khomeini, will handle the dissemination of information, messaging, and media relations to reach a broader audience.

Also in the team to ensure frequent cash flow is Dr. Alolo Muntaka Alhassan, Director of Special Projects, Office of the Vice President who be in charge of Fundraising.

With such a strong and diverse team in place, the NPP’s National Campaign Team is well-positioned to navigate the challenges ahead and present a compelling platform to voters in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. Stay tuned for more updates on the party’s campaign strategy and key initiatives as they work towards securing victory in the upcoming elections.

