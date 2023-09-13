Kennedy Agyapong: "I'm not going to step down for anybody" (VIDEO)

Kweku Zurek Politics Sep - 13 - 2023 , 07:40

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has declared his steadfastness in the race to become the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr. Agyapong, one of four contenders vying for the party's leadership, expressed his determination not to yield to any rival.

The NPP is poised to select its flagbearer on November 4, setting the stage for a pivotal decision in the party's trajectory.

Taking to his platform on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, Mr. Agyapong affirmed, "I'm not going to step down for anybody."

In a separate video circulating online, he emphasized the importance of allowing the contest to reach its natural conclusion before delving into post-election considerations.

NPP Presidential Race: I'm not going to step down for anybody - Kennedy Agyapong pic.twitter.com/kuiclt3uYz — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) September 12, 2023

"Coming together will depend on how we conduct this November 4 election, looking at the way they treated on the 26th last month (during the Super Delegates voting), I felt it wasn't proper," Mr. Agyapong remarked.

The NPP's presidential primaries are anticipated to be fiercely competitive, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerging as the frontrunner.

Mr. Agyapong's resolve comes in the wake of Alan Kyerematen, another contender for the flagbearer position, withdrawing from the race, citing allegations of intimidation and procedural inequities in the lead-up to the Special Delegates Conference. Kyerematen secured third place behind Dr Bawumia and Mr. Agyapong with 95 votes from among over 900 delegates.