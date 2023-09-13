First Bugri Naabu leaked tape appears doctored - Committee chairman

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Sep - 13 - 2023 , 15:25

The ad hoc committee probing the Bugri Naabu leaked tape that contains a discussion about the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) says it appears the first tape made available to the committee is doctored.

It said the second tape it has received is longer than the first tape.

The Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea said the second tape is much longer than the previous one played at the committee's first sitting.

It said the second tape appears to contain more details too.

Mr Atta Akyea said this when he spoke to the media after an in-camera hearing today.

more to follow...