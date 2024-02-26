Afenyo-Markin calls for regular revision of Parliament’s Standing Orders

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Feb - 26 - 2024 , 11:20

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin underscores the importance of regular review of Parliament’s standing orders, stating that periodic reviews will enhance its oversight functions.

Parliament implemented new standing orders effective January 2024 to optimize its operational efficiency.

Afenyo-Markin made the call at a capacity workshop on the updated standing orders over the weekend, emphasizing the necessity of reviews to align the rules governing parliamentary proceedings with the evolving dynamics in governance.

He stated, "For the house to discharge our deliberative representational financial control, information dissemination, and legislative oversight and responsibilities efficiently and effectively, there is a need for these rules as contained in the standing orders to be revised."

He added that it's essential to ensure that the rules governing proceedings, both at plenary and committees, address the changing dynamics in governance and the political environment.

Furthermore, he revealed a novel inclusion in the new standing orders, namely ‘Backbenchers Time,’ aimed at promoting inclusivity.