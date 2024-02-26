I’ll keep my promises — Mahama

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Politics Feb - 26 - 2024 , 06:30

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured the public of his commitment to keep all the promises he has made to Ghanaians on the campaign trail when given the mandate to be President in the 2024 general election.

Mr Mahama, who is the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 polls, mentioned some of the promises as the reduction in the size of government, the abolishment of ex gratia and the scrapping of the e-levy.

“I mean business on the promises I have made and intend to keep them,” he said at the closing ceremony of the 2024 NDC Policy Dialogue in Peduase in the Eastern Region last Friday.

The former President further said his policy proposals such as the “24-Hour Economy” and “Digital Jobs Initiative” were feasible policies that would massively improve the fortunes of the country especially the economy.

“Since 2021, I have outlined over 60 different policy proposals, carefully curated to restore our economy and national life in general, to a much better state,” he added.

Policy dialogue

The two-day NDC Policy dialogue attracted many groups in the party to discuss and fine-tune many policy proposals which the party intends to use as part of its 2024 election manifesto, as well as the implementation of those policies in the event the party wins power in 2024.

Organised by the NDC Social Democracy Lab, a policy think tank arm of the party, the dialogue was on three thematic areas: human development, finance and economy, and governance.

Apart from Mr Mahama, the dialogue attracted many bigwigs in the NDC, including the 2020 running mate of the party, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang; the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey; the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the Vice-Chairman of the NDC. Prof. Joshua Alabi, and a member of the NDC, Council of Elders and former Minister of Local Government, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi.

24-Hour economy

Former President Mahama described his much touted “24-hour Economy” as a well-researched policy and a game-changer that would set the country on the path of economic growth.

“The 24-hour economy now remains perhaps the surest way to achieve significant economic expansion, boost productivity, meet demand, curb unbridled imports and its attendant negative effects on our economy and currency and above all generate well-paying jobs for the millions of our people who are without employment,” he said.

He accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in a disinformation campaign in an attempt to discredit the policy.

Such a move, Mr Mahama stressed, would not work because many people had already bought into the policy.

“I am encouraged by the very positive feedback and input we continue to receive on the proposal from our compatriots in organised labour, academia, business and industry,” he added.

Digital Jobs Initiative

Another programme highlighted by the former President was his “Digital Jobs Initiative”, which he said would help create more than 300,000 jobs for the youth in the digital space.

Under the programme, Mr Mahama said, when given the mandate, his government would partner local technology start-ups and businesses to help create employment opportunities for the youth.

“We shall also establish a FinTech Growth Fund with an initial seed capital of USD 50 million to support indigenous companies in fostering the growth of the digital economy.

“Our brothers, sisters and children who are interested in coding will have the opportunity to participate in our ‘Coding for Employment Program’ targeted to train one million coders with in-demand digital skills for the growing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) ecosystems,” he added.