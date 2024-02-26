Dr Okoe-Boye donates ambulance to Teshie Community Clinic

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Feb - 26 - 2024 , 06:13

The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye. has presented a fully-fitted ambulance for the people of Teshie.

The over $50,000 vehicle was procured from funds he mobilised from friends on his 40th birthday to help save lives and help health delivery at the Teshie Community Clinic in the constituency he wants to lead again come 2025.

Dr Okoe-Boye, who was the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku from 2017 to 2020, said the friends wanted to present him with a gift worth $40,000 but he pleaded with them to use the money to buy an ambulance that would help save the lives of the people.

Presentation

Presenting the ambulance after a free National Health Insurance registration for the people, he said: “This clinic that serves as the first port of call in medical emergencies has had to depend on taxi drivers to transport the citizenry to referral hospitals”.

“The essence of leadership is to address problems; the charge of those in position is to fill the gaps that exist.

I thank the Almighty for providing me with men and women ready to support me deal with some of the challenges that confront us,” he said.

Dr Okoe-Boye, who is the Health Minister-Designate, was hopeful that the constituents would vote massively for him come December 7, 2024.

He gave an assurance that he would continue to lobby and fight for developmental projects for the area.