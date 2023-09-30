Bawumia campaign team has not approached Ken Agyapong for running mate position

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Sep - 30 - 2023 , 19:13

The campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the team has not approached Kennedy Agyapong for running mate position.

Ken Agyapong during his Kumasi Showdown Walk on Saturday, September 30, 2023, alleged that he was approached by some elders in the camp of Dr. Bawumia to convince him to step down from the flagbearer race and instead partner Dr. Bawumia as a running mate.

He further alleged that he was also offered huge sums of money to step down but declined the offers in the interest of the party's delegates.

However, reacting to Ken Agyapong's claims in a press statement, the Spokesperson of Dr. Bawumia campaign team, Dr. Gideon Boako, said all the allegations by the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), who is also contesting the slot were false.

"We wish to state in unequivocal terms that the Bawumia Campaign team has not approached Kennedy Agyapong for such a running mate offer, nor have we assigned any member of the team to approach him for the same," he stated.

Dr. Boako also debanked the claims by Ken Agyapong that Vice President Bawumia was collapsing the party, saying "It is also not true as alleged by Kennedy Agyapong that Dr. Bawumia is collapsing the party through intimidation."

For him, "The unity of our party has been of great concern to candidate Dr. Bawumia. It is in light of such concern that he refrains from responding to unwarranted attacks by others in the contest and has cautioned his supporters against responding to such provocative attacks. His strategy has been to persuade delegates to support his bid. This he does, by laying his vision for the party and country."

Below is the Press Statement

As we have always maintained, the contest for flagbearer in the NPP is an internal one, and all actors, particularly the aspirants must be guided by the core values of the NPP, which include but are not limited to truth, decorum, and respect for one another.

Thank you.



--- Signed ---

Gideon Boako, Ph.D

Spokesperson