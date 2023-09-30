I'll get more votes in Muslim community than Bawumia - Ken Agyapong

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Sep - 30 - 2023 , 18:50

Presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, says he will get more votes in the Muslim community than Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who is a Muslim.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia has not done a quarter of the things he (Ken Agyapong) has done in the Muslim community.

That, he said, the Vice President should stop playing religious and tribal politics and the flagbearer race.

Addressing party supporters who took part in his Showdown Walk in Kumasi on Saturday, September 30, 2023, Ken Agyapong said he will not lean towards religious or tribal politics but when it becomes necessary, he will give those playing those cards a bombshell.

"I will not play tribal politics, but if it becomes necessary, I will give them bombshell," he said amidst thunderous cheers from his supporters.

In addition, he said, "They should stop that tribal politics," cautioning those advancing tribal and religious politics in the party’s presidential race.

Ken Agyapong is one of the four aspirants contesting the party’s upcoming November 4 presidential conference to enable him lead the party into the 2024 general elections.