Bawumia constitutes manifesto committee for 2024 election

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 23 - 2024 , 05:25

The immediate past Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has been appointed as chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Manifesto Committee.

The committee, constituted by the flag bearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, which has been tasked to write the party’s manifesto for the 2024 general election, will have the various sector ministers serving as advisors to the committee.

It has been tasked to undertake a holistic review of the party’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engage all relevant stakeholders to come up with a pragmatic document for the 2024 general election.

A statement signed and issued by the Director of Communications of the Bawumia Campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, said the committee was further charged to discharge their mandate efficiently and professionally to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that could stand the test of time to address the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians.

Members

The statement named the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, as the Vice-Chairman of the committee; Evron Hughes, a staffer at the Presidency as Secretary, with the Coordinators as Professor Kwaku Appiah Adu, a senior advisor to Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah, a Director of Research at the Presidency.

Sub-committees

The manifesto sub-committees on the Economy, Trade and Industry, Energy and Petroleum is chaired by Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah, an Economist and former Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South; Tony Oteng- Gyasi, an industrialist, and Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, an energy expert.

The other sub-committees on Agriculture, Communication and Digitalisation, Lands, Minerals and Natural Resources, Science, Technology, Innovation and Environment are chaired by William Oppong-Bio; Dr Augustine Blay, Dr Gideon Boako and Dr Emmanuel Marfo respectively.

The rest of the sub-committees on Legal and Governance, Local Government, Housing and Infrastructure, Transport, Security, Foreign Affairs, Youth and Sports, Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts are chaired by Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Justina Marigold Assan, Kwabena Agyepong, Hassan Tampuli, Edward Asomani, Michael Ocquaye Jnr, Asamoah Gyan (former Black Stars Captain) and Juliet Asante.

Also the sub-committees on Gender, Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs and Civil Society, Health and Education has Ama Serwaa, Kofi Dzamesi, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie (MP for Effiduase-Asokore) and Dr Prince Hamid Armah (MP for Kwesimintsim) as the chairpersons respectively.

The statement called for the cooperation of all members of the committees and stakeholders as the party seeks for historic victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Meanwhile, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, last Wednesday night (February 21, 2023) resigned from his position as Leader of the Majority Caucus.