Bawumia has never offered Kennedy Agyapong $800m to step down - Campaign team

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Oct - 30 - 2023 , 15:25

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team has debunked the claims by the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, that he was offered US$800 million to step down from the New Patriotic Party's presidential primary.

The Spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia's campaign team, Dr. Gideon Boako, in a statement said it was untrue that Dr. Bawumia has offered Ken Agyapong money to step down from the race.

He said the Vice President has not met privately with Kennedy Agyapong since he entered into the race and that Dr. Bawumia has also never instructed anybody to meet with Kennedy Agyapong, or his assigns to negotiate anything in respect of this contest.

"The Vice President and his team consider this $800 million claim as absolutely ridiculous, and it shows gross disregard for the intelligence of Ghanaians," Dr Boako said, adding "Dr. Bawumia is, and has always been confident that by the Grace of God, he will defeat Hon. Kennedy Agyapong quite well on November 4th and has never entertained any wish for him to step down from the contest."

The statement further indicated that the latest allegation by Kennedy Agyapong, is a rehash of a similar allegation he made about a month ago, claiming without proof, that he was offered money to step down and be a running mate to Dr. Bawumia - a baseless claim we publicly denied on September 30, 2023.



According to Dr. Boako, the Vice President is a man noted for his modesty, and he remains committed to his life-long values of serving people with his intellect.

He has, therefore, urged the public to disregard the claims made by Kennedy Agyapong, saying "we also reiterate Dr. Bawumia's commitment to running a decent campaign devoid of personality attacks, lies, and insults to preserve the unity of our great party."