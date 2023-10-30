Volta Regional NDC calls for water supply in flood affected communities

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 30 - 2023 , 08:17

The Volta Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to increase the supply of pipe borne water to communities along the Lower Volta Basin, especially South Dayi and North Dayi districts, that were affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong hydroelectric dams.

The party is also demanding the urgent repair of all damaged bore holes and the construction of new mechanised boreholes in areas that are in dire need following the flooding.

That, it said, was to avert the looming health crisis in the affected communities.

Health challenges

A statement issued and signed by its regional communications officer, Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, last Friday, said as the flood water was receding, though at snail-pace, a myriad of challenges were emerging, ranging mainly from contaminated water sources to increased risk of diseases.

“The aftermath of this avoidable disaster demands urgent attention, especially from those in government, to address the health and environmental challenges that these communities now face.

Immediate relief efforts, long-term mitigation strategies and comprehensive healthcare support are crucial to help the communities recover and rebuild their lives in the wake of the crisis,” it said.

The party, in the statement, also urged the Ministry of Health to engage in a vigorous health campaign in the affected areas and come out with innovative ways of reducing the pressure on the Sogakope District Hospital by increasing mobile clinics in inaccessible areas.

It further called for the increase in the supply of medical consumables to the affected areas to ensure proper health care.