Kyerematen canvasses for votes in Accra markets

Kwame Larweh Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 07:06

The founder of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kwadwo Keyermaten, has pledged to reduce taxes on spare parts if elected President on December 7, 2024.

He explained that he appreciated the negative impact of high taxes and import duties on not only spare parts dealers but other businesses, hence the need to reduce.

The former Trade and Industry Minister made the pledge when he interacted with traders at the Makola, Abossey Okai, Kaneshie and Kokompe markets in Accra last Friday.

The tour allowed him to introduce himself as a presidential hopeful and also outline his Great Transformation Plan to the traders.

Voting pattern

Mr Kyerematen called on the traders to change their voting pattern and support him to become the next President to better their lot.

“When you are connected spiritually to the ordinary people, you don’t need to mobilise them.

You can see that the impact has been spontaneous and I am indeed humbled.

You can also get a sense from the remark that they are making the change they want to see in Ghana.

He said having tried the two major dominant political parties for the last 32 years, there was every indication that it was time for a change.

“My movement has come to change forever the poor economic paradigm that has bedevilled Ghanaians for decades,” he noted.

Kaneshie Market

At the Kaneshie Market, the traders appealed to him to solve the perennial huge pile of rubbish and solid waste which always engulfs the market centre.

They expressed optimism in Mr Kyerematen's ability to transform the country into a prosperous nation.