Kwame Pianim criticizes Ofori-Atta's new role, questions economic expertise

Kweku Zurek Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 08:26

Mr. Kwame Pianim, a prominent figure within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and an economist, has expressed his dissatisfaction with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Finance Minister, to the position of Senior Presidential Adviser and Special Envoy for International Trade.

Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar, the Information Minister-designate, defended Ofori-Atta's reassignment, highlighting his unquestionable ability to offer valuable guidance in the financial sector.

However, Pianim countered this argument by asserting that Ofori-Atta's advice is unnecessary, as the country does not require his services.

He pointed out that Ofori-Atta was responsible for Ghana's expulsion from the Eurobond market.

"He is the person who led us into the financial and economic crisis that we are in—we haven’t been here before. There has never been a time when Ghana has not been able to pay its bills, and we are not going to start paying them until 2025. This is the same guy who gets us kicked out of the Eurobond market, how can he be an envoy?" Pianim stated in an interview on Joy FM.

"I think Nana [President Akufo-Addo] knows that the international community is not that gullible, so you don’t send him there. We don’t have an economy now, so what is he going to advise on?" he questioned.