Information Minister-designate justifies Ken Ofori-Atta's new portfolio (VIDEO)

GraphicOnline Feb - 26 - 2024 , 18:26

The Minister-designate of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has defended the recent appointment of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to a new portfolio, stressing his expertise in financial matters.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 Ghana, Ms. Abubakar highlighted Ofori-Atta's proficiency in offering guidance and advice within the financial sector, asserting that his skills remain valuable despite his transition from the role of Finance Minister.

“His capacity to guide or to advise in the financial sector is not lost just because he is no longer Finance Minister. If his skills are required elsewhere and the President feels he can help us with negotiations or can advise, I don’t think there should be a big problem about that,” she said in an interview with TV3 Ghana.

On the controversial reappointment of Ken Ofori Atta, the minister designate argued that the appointment of the former finance minister was justified.



She argues that the competence of Mr. Ofori Atta cannot be questioned.#Newscentral pic.twitter.com/zKnOZdESvN — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 26, 2024

Addressing concerns about the justification of Mr. Ofori-Atta's appointment, Ms. Abubakar affirmed his qualifications for the position, stating, "Of course."

Mr. Ofori-Atta's new role in the President Akufo-Addo administration was unveiled as part of a significant reshuffle by the President.

According to a letter dated February 15, 2024, and signed by Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare, Mr. Ofori-Atta has been designated as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance & Private Sector Investments.

The letter, which conveyed the President's congratulations to Ofori-Atta on his reassignment, expressed confidence in his abilities to excel in his new role.