10 things to know about Hajia4Reall pleading guilty to receiving fraud proceeds

GraphicOnline Feb - 26 - 2024 , 18:07

In a significant development, Mona Faiz Montrage, a well-known Ghanaian influencer widely recognized as “Hajia4Reall,” has admitted to her involvement in a complex web of romance scams.

This revelation sheds light on the intricate schemes orchestrated by a criminal enterprise based in West Africa, targeting vulnerable individuals, particularly older citizens, with deceptive tactics.

As Montrage faces legal consequences for her actions, here are the key details surrounding her guilty plea and the broader implications of the romance scam operation she was part of.

1. Guilty Plea: Mona Faiz Montrage, a prominent Ghanaian influencer known as “Hajia4Reall,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave.

2. Role in Romance Scams: Montrage was involved in laundering the proceeds of a series of romance scams orchestrated by a criminal enterprise based in West Africa.

3. Vulnerable Victims: The romance scams targeted vulnerable, older individuals living alone, deceiving them into believing they were in romantic relationships with fake identities assumed by members of the enterprise.

4. Deceptive Communication: The enterprise used emails, text messages, and social media messages to manipulate victims, convincing them to transfer money to bank accounts controlled by the scammers.

5. Rise to Fame: Montrage gained fame as an influencer through her Instagram profile, which had approximately 3.4 million followers. She was among the top 10 profiles with the most followers in Ghana.

6. Receipt of Fraudulent Funds: Montrage received money from victims of romance frauds, with false pretenses such as transporting gold, resolving fake FBI investigations, and assisting a fake U.S. Army officer.

7. Significant Amount: Bank accounts controlled by Montrage received over $2 million in fraudulent funds from the criminal enterprise.

8. Guilty Plea Details: Montrage, 31, of Accra, Ghana, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money, with a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She also agreed to pay forfeiture and restitution totalling $2,164,758.41.

9. Sentencing: Montrage is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty. The maximum potential sentence is provided for informational purposes, as the actual sentencing will be determined by the judge.

10. FBI Involvement: The Federal Bureau of Investigation played a crucial role in investigating and prosecuting the case. The Office’s Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit is leading the prosecution.