Professor Opoku-Agyemang inaugurates refurbished market at Komenda

Daily Graphic Politics Dec - 15 - 2023 , 06:46

A former Education Minister under the Mahama administration, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has refurbished and inaugurated the Komenda Market in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality in the Central Region.

The gesture, she said, formed part of her duties owed to the women in the KEEA municipality.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who was also the 2020 running mate of former President John Dramani, said “as a constituent and user of the market facility, I felt it a duty owed to ensure a facelift is given to the market”.

She said after an informal inspection of the market, she realised that the floors, parts of the roof needed urgent repairs, while the entire market required a facelift.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the refurbishment would help “our selfless sisters and mothers who, over the years have contributed to their families through the use of the market, and yet they continue to work in difficult environments”.

The project included the provision of water and places of convenience.

The market women during the inauguration of the market

The traders in response thanked the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast for her selfless love and contribution towards the betterment of their lives.

In expressing their appreciation, the market women and traditional rulers thanked her for her endless support to the constituency.

She referred to the state of the country and the need for a common sense of purpose and direction for national reorientation.

She explained the vision and policy of former President John Dramani Mahama, particularly the 24- hour economy, as a proven way of rebuilding the damaged economy and for reducing the alarming unemployment rate in the country, especially as they affected the youth and women.

Present were chiefs and elders, regional and constituency executives, the Member of Parliament for the KEEA constituency, Samuel Atta Mills, the hierarchy of the market led by the market queens.