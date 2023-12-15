Dome-Kwabenya MP donates medical items to Abokobi Health Centre

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Dec - 15 - 2023 , 06:54

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has donated some medical equipment to the Abokobi Health Centre in the Ga East Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The items, worth GH₵200,000, included baby weighing scales, suction machines, examination lamps, stretchers, isoflurane fill adaptors, sterilisers, bedpans, stethoscopes, foetal Doppler’s, drip stands, vacuum extractors, diagnostic sets and theatres/medicine trolleys.

They are meant to improve healthcare delivery for people, especially women, children and the elderly.

Wealth is health

Handing over the items at the Abokobi Health Centre yesterday, Ms Safo said the greatest wealth was health and the good health and well-being of her constituents “is my greatest priority”.

“Today, I am here in my efforts to improve the healthcare accessibility and delivery to the good people of Dome-Kwabenya Constituency,” she said.

Some of the medical equipment

She noted that Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 aimed to reduce needless suffering from preventable diseases and premature death by focusing on key targets that boost the health of a country’s population.

She, therefore, expressed the hope that the items would improve healthcare delivery at the various health facilities within the constituency.

“As a mother, I understand the need for better health care for our mothers, young ones, the aged and the exuberant youth in our constituency.

Achievements

Ms Safo highlighted improvements in the healthcare systems and delivery in the area in the previous year, mentioning the construction of a maternity clinic at Haatso, the construction of the Abokobi Municipal Hospital, the donation of medical items and a generator set to the Taifa Polyclinic.

Delighted at how health care had become the top agenda of President Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa’s government, Ms Safo said the completion of projects such as Agenda 111 would help increase healthcare accessibility and infrastructure.

Projects

In a speech read on her behalf, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga East, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, said the assembly had planned to embark on some projects in its 2024-2027 medium-term development plan, including the rehabilitation of the Adenkrebi Clinic and the Fencing of the Abokobi Health Centre and nurses' quarters.

The Municipal Director of Health Service for Ga East, Dr Selorm Kutsoati, thanked the MP for the gesture.

“We are pleased with the medical items she has brought; these are things that we have been trying to purchase and distribute for some of our health facilities,” she said.