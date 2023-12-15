I’ll help transform Lower Manya Krobo — NPP parliamentary candidate

Ezekiel E. Sottie Politics Dec - 15 - 2023 , 06:59

The 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Simon Kweku Tetteh, has said he has the skills and capability to perform to the expectation of the people if he is given the mandate as a Member of Parliament for the constituency come December next year.

“After all, you have tried and tested me for the past seven years as the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and you can attest to the fact that I can deliver and I have delivered and will continue to deliver till next year when my term of office will end; my track records are my testimonies,” he stated.

He said politics was about development and it came with unity of the people and togetherness and, therefore, called on all and sundry, including the other contestants in the constituency, to come together and fight the battle of winning the seat from the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next election.

Mr Tetteh, who is also the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, was addressing the electorate at the just-ended NPP orphan constituency elections held at the Manya Krobo Senior High School at Odumase-Krobo.

NPP is winner

“I thank all of you who participated in the election in one way or the other to bring out the winner, as it is expected to be in any election.

But let me add that even though I have been declared the winner, I must say that to a large extent, our party, the NPP, is the winner in the bigger battle ahead.

This election here in Lower Manya Krobo is an in-house activity in getting our candidate, which is exactly what we have done.

From today onwards, let us come together and fight the NDC and snatch the seat from them,” he appealed.

Out of the 795 valid votes cast, Mr Tetteh got 434 while Linda Adadevoh had 219 and Robert Tetteyfio Adjase garnered 142.

He said as the MCE, for the past seven years, championed a lot of development projects, including the current ongoing ones such as upgrading of the Agomanya Market, and Atua Government Hospital Roads, among others, and he was sure to do more before his tenure as the MCE ends next year.

“If we have given a party 32 good years in parliament and had not done anything to show and I have spent just seven years and have championed over 70 projects across the length and breadth of the constituency, who shall we give the mandate in the 2024 elections? he asked rhetorically.

He was sure to continue with what had not yet been done, including the electricity project in the Middle Belt of the constituency, the Bana Hills and Nuaso roads and the big culvert at Manam which links Kpong and Odumase-Krobo.

Mr Tetteh, who is also a professional teacher, said even though he did a lot for the education service in the municipality, which included an office for the education service, provision of teaching and learning materials and furniture, there was still more for him to do before he would be elected MP.

“I shall continue to lobby for more projects, just as I did in my position as the MCE if I am elected in next year’s election.