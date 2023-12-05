PNC joins calls to suspend reopening date of schools

Daily Graphic Politics Dec - 05 - 2023 , 05:00

The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has expressed concern over what it describes as the untimely and rushed approach adopted by the Ghana Education Service (GES), pressuring first-year students and their parents to quickly report to school merely three days after releasing school placements.

The party said it was unfortunate that a number of students had found themselves placed outside their regions or vicinities with no prior consultation or input from them.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabla, she said parents have had to grapple with the mammoth task of finding the necessary financial resources to cater to the associated responsibilities.

“It is undeniable that such an abrupt and unreasonable expectation puts undue strain on families,” She said

The statement said the PNC firmly believed that the Ghana Education Service should give due attention to the voice of the Speaker of Parliament, as they were the representatives of the people.

The statement joined in urging the Ghana Education Service to consider postponing the reporting deadline to January 3, 2024

She said the extension would offer both parents and students sufficient time to adequately prepare for the upcoming academic year, thereby alleviating the stress and anxiety caused by the current situation.

Ms Nabla further urged the GES to prioritise the well-being and academic success of students and make a concerted effort to address the concerns raised.

“This will ensure that the education system remains inclusive, fair and accessible to all Ghanaian children without leaving others behind,” the statement said

The PNC further indicated that the future of Ghana’s educational system depended on collaborative efforts between the GES, parents and students, without allowing any party to become too powerful and abuse the others.