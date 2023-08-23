Minority, police reach modalities for street protest against BoG

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Aug - 23 - 2023 , 16:45

The Minority in Parliament on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, met with the police ahead of a planned street protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his two deputies.

The Minority group after the meeting said they had reached an agreement with the police on the modalities of the protest.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a press conference dubbed the "Moment of Truth" on August 8, 2023, called for the resignation of the Governor of BoG over alleged mismanagement of the nation’s central bank.

The NDC threatened to occupy the central bank if the governor and his team refused to vacate their positions after the 21-day ultimatum.

“In this regard, we call for the resignation of the Governor of the central bank and his deputies within 21 days from today," it said.

Briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting with the police at the Greater Accra Regional Police headquarters, Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah said all necessary arrangements have been made for the forthcoming demonstration against the management of the Bank of Ghana.

The protest is set to take place at the Bank of Ghana head office, with the Minority aiming to voice their concerns about what they describe as the mismanagement of financial resources and the resulting economic implications.

A leading member of the pressure group, AriseGhana, Bernard Monarh, who joined the Minority for the meeting with the Police criticised the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, for his justification of the new headquarters for the central bank.