Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto aims to foster financial independence for NPP leadership

GraphicOnline Politics Aug - 23 - 2023 , 07:35

A contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s flagbearer race, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has outlined his determination to steer the party towards financial autonomy and self-sufficiency, free from dependency on government support.

He envisions fostering fiscal independence through commercial enterprises, thereby not only advancing the party's self-reliance but also generating sustainable employment opportunities for the nation's youth and dedicated party members.*

Dr. Afriyie Akoto is resolute in his aspiration to unshackle the party's national leaders from external influence, safeguarding their autonomy from governmental manipulation. His comprehensive strategy to achieve this involves empowering the NPP tradition to fund its political activities independently, without relying on state resources.

Articulating his vision to members of the media at his campaign headquarters in Accra on Monday, August 21, 2023, Dr. Akoto elaborated on his plan's core elements. Drawing from his own track record as a disciplined and committed two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, he highlighted the importance of financial discipline and dedication in realizing such an ambitious objective.

Dr. Akoto underscored the urgency of breaking away from current trends of party indiscipline and discontentment among grassroots members. He attributed these issues to the party's lack of involvement in commercial endeavors and the consequent failure to provide meaningful employment opportunities for its base.

Citing the ANC's example in South Africa, he advocated for the NPP to venture into commercial business to generate revenue that not only sustains the party but also offers well-deserved compensation to its activists. He highlighted the ANC's ownership of commercial businesses and investments in companies worldwide as models to emulate.

"The ANC in South Africa owns commercial business and are able to generate enough money to pay their activists. They own shares in companies in South Africa and around the world. This is what I want to do with the NPP. If we want to grow as a party, this is what we have to do and I am committed to doing it for all to enjoy," Dr. Akoto affirmed.

The aspirant emphasized the transformative potential of commercial ventures in creating wealth for the party's six million-strong following. His vision aligns with creating a party that thrives through sound financial management, independent of external forces.

To make his vision a reality, Dr. Afriyie Akoto seeks the endorsement of party delegates in both the Super Delegates Conference and the National Delegates Conference. He aspires to secure their support and trust to lead the party, implementing his innovative strategy that aims to reshape the NPP's financial landscape and empower its dedicated members for a prosperous future.