Don't interpret my comments as indulging in partisan politics — Dormaahene

Biiya Mukusah Ali Politics Aug - 23 - 2023 , 06:30

The Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has said that his recent comments on national issues must not be misinterpreted to mean he was indulging in partisan politics.

“Nobody should twist my comments as indulgence in politics.

I will never do that.

I have only one vote and I will never tell anybody to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or any other party.

“Sometimes when I speak on national issues, a section of the public see me as a person who hates or is against the government. I, as Dormaahene, does not need to engage in politics to become popular,” Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II said.

He was speaking when members of the Ghana Union Association at Caserta, Italy (GUACI), presented a citation to honour him for his many years of dedication and commitment as the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

The presentation was made after Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu led residents of Dormaa Ahenkro to embark on a clean-up exercise on Tuesday morning.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, explained that he would continue to speak against national issues and decisions which were not healthy to the development of the country.

While not claiming to be an angel, he said his comments on national issues were to remind duty bearers to always take the right decisions in the interest of the people.

“Looking critically at some of my comments, it is rather to help the government to do the necessary corrections to give it the opportunity to retain power”, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu said.

Avoid insult

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu appealed to the public to avoid insulting leaders of the country such as politicians, chiefs and heads of departments, adding that they could always speak to the issues without insulting personalities.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu said he was elated to have been honoured by Ghanaian citizens in Italy who had recognised some of his contributions towards the development of the country, particularly the regular clean-up exercises.

He explained that though the clean-up exercises started some years ago they had been intensified since August 2021.

He dedicated the award to the entire people of the Dormaa Traditional Area who had continued to patronise the exercise.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu said the government alone could not develop or solve the entire sanitation problem in the country, and expressed the need for the chiefs to support the government to deliver.

Clean-up exercise

The clean-up exercise brought together a cross-section of the general public who gathered at Abanpredease, the seat of the traditional area, as early as 7:30 a.m. to begin the exercise.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu who supervised the exercise had to hold a broom at a point, and a cutlass to sweep and weed bushy places.

The enthusiastic participants swept, collected rubbish, emptied all waste bins stationed on the shoulders of the principal streets and weeded all the bushy surroundings of government institutions and bungalows.

While the cleaning was ongoing, a group of women followed with singing of traditional songs to praise the chief for his commitment toward the development of the area.