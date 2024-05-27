Featured

Let’s protect peace - Palmer-Buckle urges citizenry

Joshua Bediako Koomson Politics May - 27 - 2024 , 09:23

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Coast, the Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, says peace is a priceless commodity that must be cherished and protected at all cost.

He said as the nation braced itself for another election, it was incumbent on all citizens to prioritise this vital element without compromise. Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle made the call at the launch of a book titled: “Archbishop Dominic Kodwo Andoh: A True Shepherd, Father and Teacher”, in Accra last Saturday.

The 200-page book was authored by Rev. Father Paul Ebow Quarshie, a priest of the Accra Diocese of the Catholic Church in honour of the late Catholic priest. It took 12 years to complete the book.

Exhortation

In an exhortation, Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle eulogised the late Archbishop Andoh for his faithfulness and diligence in service of God and humanity and as someone whose cardinal mission was the promotion of peace.

Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle expressed gratitude to Rev. Fr Quarshie for the book, saying the literary material had come at the right time when the country was in an election year. He urged Ghanaians to patronise and read the book to understand the essence of peace before, during and after elections.

Rev. Fr Quarshie said the book, which catalogues and celebrates the priesthood of the late Archbishop Andoh, was a testament to the faithfulness of God in the lives of His servants who solely depended on Him.

He said he was inspired and impacted by the life of the late Archbishop for years, indicating that although the Archbishop passed on with only 20 per cent of the book written eleven years ago, it did not stop him from completing the work.

Inspiration

Rev. Fr Quarshie said he was even more inspired to finish the project after hearing the numerous tributes that were paid to him during his burial. He said he obtained further information from family members, friends, congregants and close acquaintances to bring the book to fruition.

He said the late Archbishop Andoh recognised the importance of building bridges and nurturing understanding among different religious communities. “Through his tireless efforts, he facilitated numerous interfaith initiatives that promoted harmony, mutual respect and shared values, thereby making significant strides towards cultivating a more unified and cohesive society,” Rev. Fr Quarshie said.

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Isaac Osei, who chaired the occasion, stressed the essence of supporting the work of God. The book was reviewed by Juliette Akushika Dadzie, a lawyer and a member of the Accra Catholic Diocese.

The first 10 copies of the book were sold for GH¢5,000 each.