U/W Chiefs hail Bawumia for integrity, humility

Daily Graphic Politics May - 27 - 2024 , 09:20

The Upper West Regional House of Chiefs has commended Vice-President and flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his principles, honesty, accountability and transparency in governance.

"Your devotion to duty and innovation are positive qualities that will inure to your future endeavours. "We are very proud of you," the President of the House, Dafiama Naa, Naa Dikomwine Domalae, said when he welcomed Dr Bawumia to the House.

The interaction with the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs formed part of Dr Bawumia’s tour to the region to share his vision with the chiefs and people of Upper West as well as solicit their support in his bid to become the next president.

Flagship programmes

On behalf of the chiefs and people of the region, Naa Domalae commended the government for the implementation of its flagship programmes such as the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.

"We as chiefs and people of the Upper West Region congratulate you and your government on the flagship programmes so far being implemented," he said. The President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs acknowledged the positive impact of the Free SHS policy in the region, saying that parents could testify to the significant impact in the region.

He also wished Dr Bawumia well in his task of assisting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in governing the nation. "As traditional rulers, we understand you and your problems, but wish to assure you that we pray to the ancestors for their blessings on you," he said.



Appreciation

Dr Bawumia expressed his gratitude to the chiefs for their support, prayers and encouragement over the years. He also spoke extensively about the works he had done as Vice-President to support the President, and also shared with them the policies he intended to implement as President, should he be elected as President.

He explained to them his new policies on agriculture, mining, overhauling the tax system, youth policies, among many others.

Interaction

The NPP flag bearer, during his tour of the region, also interacted with a cross section of the public including traders, artisans, students, mechanics, nurses and teachers.