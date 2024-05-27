Featured

Ontario Province in Canada honours Dr. Bawumia for impactful leadership

May - 27 - 2024

The Ontario Province in Canada has honoured Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his remarkable and inspiring leadership.

Presenting the award on behalf of the Province and the Canadian Religious and Cultural Council (CRCC) on Sunday, May 26, in Ontario, Canada, the Member of Provincial Parliament, David Smith, praised Dr. Bawumia's leadership in pursuing interventions that help humanity, such as the use of drones for essential medical supply delivery in remote communities in Ghana.

The CRCC hosted Dr. Bawumia and other dignitaries at a special event held at the Miracle Arena for All Nations in Ontario, Canada, to promote peace and diversity.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Bawumia spoke about the need for tolerance and respect for diversity to ensure peace in communities and nations.

The Vice President highlighted Ghana's unique respect for tolerance and religious diversity, which he noted is the pillar of Ghana's globally acclaimed peace.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer also seized the opportunity to share with the international audience several interventions the Government of Ghana has initiated, which he said are impacting the nation positively.

The audience gave Dr. Bawumia the loudest cheer when he spoke about Ghana's innovative intervention to deploy drones to deliver critical medical supplies to remote areas.

The Member of Provincial Parliament, David Smith, speaking on behalf of the Ontario Province, said he had read about Dr. Bawumia and that the Vice President deserved commendation for his remarkable leadership.

"The Province of Ontario has recognised your effort in nation-building for Ghanaians and Ghanaians in the diaspora," said Mr. Smith as he presented a plaque to Dr. Bawumia.

He particularly praised Dr. Bawumia for his commitment to using technology to address challenges in Ghana, especially the drone medical delivery service.

"To be able to use all these information systems for the government to reach out to its citizens is something great," he said of Ghana's drone medical delivery service.