Let’s plan towards December win — Dr Asamoah

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 06 - 2024 , 07:01

The newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Offinso North, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, has appealed to supporters of the party to put the just-ended primaries behind them and start planning towards the December general elections.

He also appealed to the various contestants in the election to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity for victory in the upcoming general elections.

Dr Asamoah made the call when he spoke to the media last Wednesday after his victory over the incumbent Member of Parliament for Offinso North, Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

He explained that now that the primaries were over, they needed unity of purpose, sharing of ideas and coming up with the best election message to the electorate to enable the party power to continue with its good policies.

Dr Asamoah, who is also the Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, also indicated that the smooth and peaceful manner in which the recent primaries were held attested to the unity and oneness among members of the party, and urged members to maintain their focus.

Appreciation

He used the occasion to thank the Offinso North Constituency delegates for the honour done to him and the trust reposed in him to represent them during the next general election.

Dr Asamoah pledged to bring all members of the party, especially those who contested the primaries, together and engage them during the upcoming campaign.

Background

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah won the election after he polled 378 votes to beat the incumbent Augustine Collins Ntim, who had 231, and Rockson Kwaku Adu Boahen who recorded one vote.

This is the first time Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah is contesting in the NPP primaries in the Offinso North Constituency.