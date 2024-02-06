Employ negotiations to return Asante artefacts — Speaker Bagbin

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 06 - 2024 , 06:58

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has urged Ghanaians, especially Asantes, to negotiate for the return of Asante’s royal regalia and artefacts that were taken from Kumasi during the 3rd Anglo-Asante War, also known as the Sagrenti War.

He said the Sagrenti War, which was fought in 1874 and led to the burning and looting of the palace of the Asantehene, Kofi Karkari, as well as the death of many Asantes must be taught to help break the level of inferiority complex among the youth.

The Speaker made the remarks when Nana Nsuase Poku Agyeman III called on him at the Parliament House last Friday to extend the invitation of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, to him to attend the commemoration of the 150th Anniversary of the 3rd Anglo-Asante War at Manhyia, Kumasi.

He expressed his appreciation to the Asantehene for the invitation and noted that it would be a delight for him to witness the regalia and some of the royal artefacts the British took away during the Sagrenti War, which would be on display during the celebration.

He used the opportunity to narrate how important the “Sagrenti War”, which was coined by Sir Garnet Wolseley, meant to the Ashanti Kingdom.

Silver Jubilee

Nana Agyeman indicated that the commemoration also coincided with the Silver Jubilee of the coronation of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He disclosed that the anniversary would be marked with a symposium on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, and a durbar on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

He explained further that even though the 150th anniversary fell exactly on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, it had to be scheduled for Thursday because of the black colour attire and cloth to be worn on that day to signify the number of lives lost during the war.

Traditionally, the Asanteman Council forbids black clothes and attire to be worn on Tuesdays for official programmes.

Nana Agyeman, who was accompanied by Otumfuo Kyeame, Baffour Osei Kwame, and Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, indicated that a 700-page book on the history of the Asante Kingdom would be launched.