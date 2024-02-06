I’II bring all on board for victory - NPP Juaben North PC pledges

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Feb - 06 - 2024 , 07:05

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for New Juaben North in the Eastern Region, Nana Osei-Adjei has pledged to bring on board all his competitors in the January 27 primary to campaign for the party's victory in the 2024 general election.

He also pledged to serve the constituency with humility and called for support from not only the rank and file of the NPP but the entire inhabitants within the constituency to move it forward.

Nana Osei-Adjei, who is also head of the Parastatals at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), pledged in an interview with the Daily Graphic after he was declared the winner of the New Juaben North parliamentary primary held last Saturday.

His other competitors in the contest were the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong; Joseph Osei Djaba, Philip Twum Yeboah and Samson Kwesi Annor.

Nana Osei-Adjei is taken over from the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Nana Adjei Boateng, who did not seek re-election.

Vision

Nana Osei-Adjei, who said his vision was to bring development projects and programmes to improve the living standards of the people, indicated that he was prepared to continue the works of his predecessor.

He called for unity within the party in the constituency to make it possible for the party to retain the constituency seat, as well as increase the presidential votes at the December 7 general election.

Nana Osei-Adjei attributed his victory to the making of God through the delegates who rallied behind him, saying the victory was not for him but for the NPP as a whole.