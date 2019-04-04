Import duties reduction needs Parliamentary approval - Gatsi

An economist and head of the finance department of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor John Gatsi has raised issues with government's decision to reduce the benchmark values for all imports and the subsequent announcement that the changes takes effect from
Thursday April 4, 2019 .
He has subsequently called for a clarification on the move which was announced by Vice President
“There is no law that grants the Vice President the power to make such announcements, he will have to go to parliament and seek approval and show the House the impact of how that change can have on revenue mobilization for the country,” Prof Gatsi stated in a radio interview with Accra based Starr FM on Thursday.
“All those levies have been approved by parliament and they have been captured in law. And there is nowhere in our laws that
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Read also: Import duties go down, Govt reduces benchmark values, Vehicle 30%, others 50%
To him, the announcement that the charges
Contributing to the discussions on the radio station, the spokesperson of the Vice President
He said the government is seeking to reduce the burden on importers.
“Nobody should assume this government does not know what it is about. There is no way gov’t will announce such reduction without engaging the GRA”, he added