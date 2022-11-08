Heed cries of youth - CPP chairperson to govt

The Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah, has called on the government to heed the cries of the youth in the face of the current economic hardships.
“We are asking the government to immediately do what is right to ensure that, especially, foodstuffs and transportation for our young people are affordable,” she said.
Nana Sarpong Kumankumah made the comments during the Kume Preko demonstration held over the weekend in Accra.
She joined hundreds of Ghanaians who took to the streets in the capital to register their displeasure over the current economic hardships in the country.
The protesters, clad in red and black, marched through some principal streets demanding the immediate resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President, Mahamadu Bawumia.
Nana Sarpong Kumankumah said she was in support of the youth who were exercising their democratic rights by voicing their concerns peacefully.
“The signal that it sends to the government is that the Ghanaian youth is peaceful. The Ghanaian youth just wants some better lifestyle,” she said.
“I am here to support the youth of this country and I am tasking every youth to get involved.
This is the only way they can vent their frustration and we the adults support them because we have messed up,” she said.
She added that the demonstration was the youth’s way of telling the older generation they had “messed up”.
“So if this is the way they are going to tell us that we have messed up, then we should accept it,” she said.
Nana Sarpong Kumankumah, therefore, urged the government to listen to and accept the grievances of the populace saying that all the youth wanted was a better life.