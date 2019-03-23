Birim South assembly endorses DCE

The newly appointed District Chief Executive (DCE) for Birim South, Mr Kwame Asare-Danso, has been confirmed at a ceremony at Akyem Swedru, the district capital
The confirmation of Mr Asare-Danso, who is a 53-year-old tutor at the Akyem Swedru Senior High School (AKISS), brings to 33 the number of Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Eastern Region.
The function attracted people from all walks of life, including the Clergy, traditional rulers and politicians from both sides of the political divide.
Overwhelming endorsement
At the ceremony, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, congratulated Mr Asare-Danso on his overwhelming endorsement and urged him to mobilise all available human and material resources in the district to develop the area.
He said it was the determination of President Akufo-Addo to bring decentralization to the doorsteps of the people hence the creation of more districts to correspond with the 33 constituencies in the region.
Mr Darfour enjoined the DCE to collaborate with the Clergy and traditional rulers to speed up the progress of the area.
Closer cooperation
The Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, Mr Kennedy Osei-Nyarko, called for closer cooperation among the assembly members, the core staff of the assembly and the DCE to enhance the development of the area.
Mr Osei-Nyarko, who is also a Deputy Minister of Agriculture, promised to offer the needed practical support to the new DCE to ensure the success of his administration.
The DCE, Mr Asare-Danso, thanked President Akufo-Addo, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the chiefs and the assembly members for his appointment and promised to prove equal to the task.
He promised to continue with the free classes he and the MP had been offering to the double–track senior high school students to enable the district to produce more intellectuals to assist in the development of the area.
Mr Asare-Danso mentioned his priorities
He promised to empower and encourage assembly members to organise regular clean-up exercises in their communities to improve sanitation and reduction of diseases.